Int'l Union Of Muslim Scholars Says Violence In Afghanistan Contradicts Islamic Values

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 06th February 2021 | 07:20 PM

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2021) The International Union of Muslim Scholars (IUMS) said that the ongoing violence in Afghanistan contradicts the principles and foundations of the Islamic law and values and called on all religious scholars of the Islamic world to condemn the continuous bloodshed in the country.

In a statement issued on Saturday, IUMS condemned the targeted killings of religious scholars, human rights defenders, and thinkers across Afghanistan.

"Attacking civilians and shedding innocent people's blood is against the teachings of all heavenly religions and universal law," the statement said.

The Afghan Foreign Ministry welcomed the IUMS' statement and called on all peace-loving and freedom-loving nations of the international community to continue their peaceful support by condemning the violence and killings of innocent people in Afghanistan.

The Afghan armed forces and the Taliban continue to engage in clashes across the country despite the start of peace negotiations between the government and representatives of the group in the Qatari capital of Doha back in September.

