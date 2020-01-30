UrduPoint.com
Int'l Watchdog Calls On Beijing To Stop Violating Human Rights In Response To Coronavirus

Int'l Watchdog Calls on Beijing to Stop Violating Human Rights in Response to Coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2020) A prominent human rights group on Thursday called on the Chinese government to ensure that human rights, including the freedoms of movement and speech, are respected while dealing with the coronavirus outbreak in the country, as censorship would only aggravate the situation.

"The [Chinese] authorities should recognize that censorship only fuels public distrust, and instead encourage civil society engagement and media reporting on this public health crisis,"� Yaqiu Wang, China researcher at Human Rights Watch (HRW) said, as quoted in the group's press release, adding that "a swift and comprehensive response" to the virus outbreak should respect human rights.

According to the watchdog, since mid-December, the Chinese authorities had withheld information on the virus outbreak, including criticism, from people in an attempt to control the situation and avoid public panic.

Apart from censorship, Beijing introduced travel restrictions in Wuhan, the epicenter of the virus outbreak, and its adjacent areas, affecting over 50 million residents and inhibiting access to medical care and other services. The constraints contradict the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, signed but not ratified by China, according to which "restrictions on human rights in the name of public health or a public emergency [should] meet requirements of legality, evidence-based necessity, and proportionality," the watchdog added. Therefore, the government should have ensured access to food, water and health care after imposing quarantines.

The novel strain of coronavirus was first detected last December and has since spread to 18 countries. The epidemic has already left 170 people dead in China as well as over 7,700 more infected.





