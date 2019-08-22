A prominent international watchdog has called on the UN Human Rights Council to establish a commission of inquiry during its September 2019 session to investigate human rights violations in Venezuela

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2019) A prominent international watchdog has called on the UN Human Rights Council to establish a commission of inquiry during its September 2019 session to investigate human rights violations in Venezuela.

According to the Human Rights Watch (HRW), the request was prepared by 11 Venezuelan and international human rights organizations, which have been recording Venezuela's "spiraling human rights and humanitarian emergency" for several years.

"The victims of the dire human rights and humanitarian crisis in Venezuela deserve a thorough and authoritative response from the Human Rights Council to address their right to truth, justice, and reparations. The Human Rights Council has the opportunity and responsibility to create a mechanism to investigate grave violations in Venezuela and to identify those responsible and, where possible, the chain of command," Jose Miguel Vivanco, Americas director at HRW, said as quoted in the press release.

According to the watchdog, the mandate of the commission of inquiry should not be limited to addressing cases of torture, inhuman treatment, arbitrary detention, discrimination, enforced disappearances but also cover violations of freedom of expression, the right to life, and the rights to health and food.

HRW recalled that the UN high commissioner for human rights, Michelle Bachelet, is expected to report on the human rights situation in Venezuela before the UN Human Rights Council on September 10.

In June, Bachelet visited Venezuela where she met with President Nicolas Maduro and representatives of various political groups. On the results of the visit, Bachelet issued a report expressing her concerns over the critical healthcare and economic crises and the deteriorating human rights situation in the country.