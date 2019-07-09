UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Int'l Watchdog Urges US-Led Coalition To Address Civilian Harm During Operations In Syria

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 09th July 2019 | 05:08 PM

Int'l Watchdog Urges US-Led Coalition to Address Civilian Harm During Operations in Syria

A prominent international human rights watchdog has urged the US-led coalition tasked with defeating the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, outlawed in Russia) to address the harm being inflicted on civilians during its military operations in Syria

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2019) A prominent international human rights watchdog has urged the US-led coalition tasked with defeating the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, outlawed in Russia) to address the harm being inflicted on civilians during its military operations in Syria.

"The United States-led coalition against the Islamic State (also known as ISIS) should address the harm to civilians during military operations in Syria ... Independent investigators have reported that coalition airstrikes killed at least 7,000 civilians in military operations in Iraq and Syria since September 2014," Human Rights Watch said in a press release.

According to the watchdog, the coalition has apparently given a total of approximately $80,000 to the victims of a January 2019 attack in Syria that killed 11 civilians. However, no compensation has been given to the families of those killed in "unlawful coalition airstrikes" in Al Hasakah governorate between 2017 and 2018, which resulted in over 60 civilian deaths and the destruction of property.

"While active fighting against ISIS may be over, civilians harmed by coalition strikes are still suffering. The coalition should extend the payments made in January to civilians harmed in other actions in Syria," Lama Fakih, deputy middle East director at HRW, said as quoted in the press release.

The watchdog, in particular, accused the coalition forces of failing to properly investigate attacks involving civilian casualties.

In late June, US-led forces admitted that at least 1,319 civilians had been killed in military operations against terrorists in Syria and Iraq since August 2014.

The United States and its allies' operations against the Islamic State terror group in Syria have not been authorized by the Syrian government or the UN Security Council.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist United Nations Syria Russia ISIS Iraq Al Hasakah United States Middle East January May June August September 2017 2018 2019 Government

Recent Stories

Maryam summoned in fake trust deed case on July 19 ..

5 minutes ago

Int'l forum on China-U.S. economic relations calls ..

5 minutes ago

Pakistan Calls Reports About Prime Minister's Part ..

2 minutes ago

FPCCI hails the upcoming visit of Prime Minister t ..

2 minutes ago

President Alvi’s visit to Gilgit Baltistan cost ..

10 minutes ago

UNHCR urges South Sudan to up efforts to end displ ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.