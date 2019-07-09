(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2019) A prominent international human rights watchdog has urged the US-led coalition tasked with defeating the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, outlawed in Russia) to address the harm being inflicted on civilians during its military operations in Syria.

"The United States-led coalition against the Islamic State (also known as ISIS) should address the harm to civilians during military operations in Syria ... Independent investigators have reported that coalition airstrikes killed at least 7,000 civilians in military operations in Iraq and Syria since September 2014," Human Rights Watch said in a press release.

According to the watchdog, the coalition has apparently given a total of approximately $80,000 to the victims of a January 2019 attack in Syria that killed 11 civilians. However, no compensation has been given to the families of those killed in "unlawful coalition airstrikes" in Al Hasakah governorate between 2017 and 2018, which resulted in over 60 civilian deaths and the destruction of property.

"While active fighting against ISIS may be over, civilians harmed by coalition strikes are still suffering. The coalition should extend the payments made in January to civilians harmed in other actions in Syria," Lama Fakih, deputy middle East director at HRW, said as quoted in the press release.

The watchdog, in particular, accused the coalition forces of failing to properly investigate attacks involving civilian casualties.

In late June, US-led forces admitted that at least 1,319 civilians had been killed in military operations against terrorists in Syria and Iraq since August 2014.

The United States and its allies' operations against the Islamic State terror group in Syria have not been authorized by the Syrian government or the UN Security Council.