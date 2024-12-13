Open Menu

'Into The New World': The K-pop Song That Became South Korea's Protest Anthem

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 13, 2024 | 05:00 PM

'Into the New World': the K-pop song that became South Korea's protest anthem

Seoul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) A cheerful song by one of the most successful K-pop girl groups has emerged as a protest anthem for thousands of South Koreans rallying for President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment.

"There's a rough road ahead of us," sang the demonstrators in unison, gathered daily outside parliament since last week after Yoon briefly imposed martial law, only to reverse the decision after facing pressure from lawmakers.

As an impeachment vote for the embattled president looms, protesters chant mocking rhymes and sing K-pop in their daily demonstrations, with one song serving as a clarion call for his removal -- Girls' Generation's "Into the New World".

"With the unknowable future and obstacles, I won't change and I can't give up," protesters sing, dancing to the upbeat song with hopeful lyrics.

"We will (do it) together no matter how long it takes in my new world."

This is not the first time the Girls' Generation's bop has made an appearance in politics -- the single released in 2007 first got harnessed nine years later during student demonstrations at Ewha Womans University.

What started as a campus protest on South Korea's top women's university in 2016 intensified due to the school's link to former president Park Geun-hye's corruption scandal, eventually leading to Park's dramatic impeachment the following year.

Viral footage showed Ewha students singing "Into the New World" and linking arms while engaged in a standoff with the police.

The song's "grassroots power made (it) an emblem for the various protests since then," Jiyeon Kang, a Korean studies professor at University of Iowa, told AFP.

It "encapsulates... the courage to stand against perceived injustice even when the odds of success are slim, and the comfort of finding a supportive community," she said.

Used as an activism tool, "Into the New World" is frequently featured in South Korea's annual queer parade and also blared during a rally supporting the pro-democracy movement in Hong Kong.

Related Topics

Corruption Protest World Police Scandal Martial Law Parliament Vote Student Road Hong Kong South Korea Women 2016 Bank Of Punjab From Top Slim Singer Pakistan Limited

Recent Stories

CM Maryam visits Huawei Technologies in Shanghai’s Longgang district

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, South Africa to play second T20I match t ..

Pakistan, South Africa to play second T20I match today

2 hours ago
 NADRA provides door to door facility to special pe ..

NADRA provides door to door facility to special persons

2 hours ago
 Finance Minister reaffirms govt’s commitment to ..

Finance Minister reaffirms govt’s commitment to foster IT sector

2 hours ago
 PSL franchises at odds over inclusion of star fore ..

PSL franchises at odds over inclusion of star foreign cricketers

2 hours ago
 SC grants conditional approval for military courts ..

SC grants conditional approval for military courts to announce verdicts

3 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 December 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 December 2024

8 hours ago
 AJK Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq emphasize ..

AJK Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq emphasizes Quaid-e-Azam's golden rule f ..

17 hours ago
 Man held for allegedly attempting to rape shepherd ..

Man held for allegedly attempting to rape shepherded lady in Fatehjang

17 hours ago
 Pakistan earns global recognition for climate advo ..

Pakistan earns global recognition for climate advocacy at COP 29: PM Coordinator

17 hours ago
 Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanvee ..

Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain extends felicitation ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From World