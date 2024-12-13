'Into The New World': The K-pop Song That Became South Korea's Protest Anthem
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 13, 2024 | 05:00 PM
Seoul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) A cheerful song by one of the most successful K-pop girl groups has emerged as a protest anthem for thousands of South Koreans rallying for President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment.
"There's a rough road ahead of us," sang the demonstrators in unison, gathered daily outside parliament since last week after Yoon briefly imposed martial law, only to reverse the decision after facing pressure from lawmakers.
As an impeachment vote for the embattled president looms, protesters chant mocking rhymes and sing K-pop in their daily demonstrations, with one song serving as a clarion call for his removal -- Girls' Generation's "Into the New World".
"With the unknowable future and obstacles, I won't change and I can't give up," protesters sing, dancing to the upbeat song with hopeful lyrics.
"We will (do it) together no matter how long it takes in my new world."
This is not the first time the Girls' Generation's bop has made an appearance in politics -- the single released in 2007 first got harnessed nine years later during student demonstrations at Ewha Womans University.
What started as a campus protest on South Korea's top women's university in 2016 intensified due to the school's link to former president Park Geun-hye's corruption scandal, eventually leading to Park's dramatic impeachment the following year.
Viral footage showed Ewha students singing "Into the New World" and linking arms while engaged in a standoff with the police.
The song's "grassroots power made (it) an emblem for the various protests since then," Jiyeon Kang, a Korean studies professor at University of Iowa, told AFP.
It "encapsulates... the courage to stand against perceived injustice even when the odds of success are slim, and the comfort of finding a supportive community," she said.
Used as an activism tool, "Into the New World" is frequently featured in South Korea's annual queer parade and also blared during a rally supporting the pro-democracy movement in Hong Kong.
