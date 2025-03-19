‘Intolerable’ Suffering In Gaza Amid Deadly Airstrikes, Continued Aid Blockade
Faizan Hashmi Published March 19, 2025 | 09:35 PM
UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has spoken of new “intolerable” suffering for Gazans following the resumption of deadly Israeli airstrikes, underscoring three immediate needs: a renewed ceasefire, unimpeded humanitarian access and the unconditional release of hostages.
“We will not give up on these objectives,” the UN chief said during a press encounter at the UN Office in Geneva.
Airstrikes resume, aid blocked
Earlier, in a statement, UN Deputy Spokesperson, Farhan Haq, said Guterres was “shocked” by the Israeli strikes, which reportedly killed hundreds overnight.
He issued a strong appeal for both sides to uphold the ceasefire and allow humanitarian assistance to resume.
Briefing the Security Council on the dire humanitarian situation, UN Emergency Relief Coordinator Tom Fletcher confirmed that Israeli forces had resumed widespread airstrikes, accompanied by new evacuation orders.
“Our worst fears materialized,” he said, describing the renewed hostilities as a devastating setback to recent humanitarian efforts – marking the return to “abject fear” in Gaza.
Fletcher reported that since 2 March, Israeli authorities had cut off all lifesaving supplies – food, medicine, fuel and cooking gas – into the Gaza Strip.
“Food is rotting and medicines are expiring,” he warned, adding “our repeated requests to collect aid sitting at Kerem Shalom crossing have been systematically rejected.”
Fletcher further warned that that modest humanitarian gains made during the 42-day ceasefire had been wiped out.
“During that period, over 4,000 trucks of aid per week entered Gaza. We reached two million people,” he said, noting also that 600,000 received polio vaccinations and maternity care for 5,000 births.
“The suspension of aid and commercial materials is reversing that progress that we achieved during that brief period. Essential survival resources needed are now being rationed,” he added.
The UN relief chief also highlighted worsening conditions in the West Bank, where 95 Palestinians, including 17 children, have been killed this year.
Israeli military operations have intensified, deploying tanks for the first time in two decades. Around 40,000 Palestinians have been displaced and settlers have launched large-scale attacks on villages.
“I also have grave concerns about the protection of civilians in the West Bank. The situation there is an urgent crisis that must be addressed with the necessary international attention,” Fletcher said.
Fletcher concluded with a call for ambassadors to take three immediate steps: open Gaza’s border crossings to aid, renew the ceasefire and secure more funding for humanitarian operations.
“The suffering of the people of the region must end. A renewed ceasefire is the best way of protecting civilians – in Gaza, in the occupied Palestinian territory (OPT) and in Israel – releasing hostages and detainees and allowing aid and commercial supplies in,” he said.
APP/ift
