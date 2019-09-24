Intra-Afghan Peace Must Be Worked Out by Afghans, Not Foreigners - Presidential Candidate

The restoration of peace in Afghanistan must be treated as an internal issue and not orchestrated by external forces, presidential candidate Noorulhaq Ulumi told Sputnik

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2019) The restoration of peace in Afghanistan must be treated as an internal issue and not orchestrated by external forces, presidential candidate Noorulhaq Ulumi told Sputnik.

Afghanistan's presidential election is scheduled to take place on Saturday. Earlier this month, the latest round of peace consultations between the Taliban movement and the United States failed, leaving the long-standing issue of intra-Afghan talks unresolved.

"Those experiences that we have - using them, we can bring peace and end the war. Bringing Afghans to peace is easy, but not the other [forces, for whom the] Taliban fight. The old foundations of peace cannot function. We want a peace that is plotted Afghan-style, not a peace that brings foreigners and Afghans in the margin," Ulumi, the leader of the National United Party of Afghanistan, said.

The candidate said he was convinced that the Taliban movement operated at the orders of a third party and was pushing a foreign agenda in Afghanistan.

The Afghan presidential vote has been postponed twice amid a number of deadly terrorist attacks by the Taliban and their promise to disrupt the election. Because of these threats, several candidates even have halted their campaigns.

For almost two decades, Afghanistan has suffered from instability due to the continuous insurgency of the Taliban movement and Islamic State terrorist organization (banned in Russia). In recent months, the United States has been engaged in talks with the Taliban in an effort to, among other things, promote intra-Afghan talks, but the movement has insisted that its negotiations with the Afghan government should remain an internal matter.