Intra-Afghan Peace Talks Between Afghan Government, Taliban Start in Qatar

(@FahadShabbir)

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2020) Intra-Afghan negotiations to reach peace between the Kabul administration and the Taliban movement started in Qatar's Doha on Saturday, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

Both sides have sent delegations of more than 20 people to participate in talks.

Abdullah Abdullah, the chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation, who leads the government's delegation, has said that the country intends to end the decades-long war and reach "an agreement on long-lasting peace."