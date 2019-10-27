UrduPoint.com
Intra-Afghan Peace Talks In China Postponed, Sides Prepare Participant Lists- Spokesperson

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sun 27th October 2019 | 02:30 PM

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2019) A meeting on Afghan peace, which was supposed to take place last Tuesday in China, has been postponed to an uncertain period of time, allowing the government and the Taliban group to work on heir lists of representatives, Najia Anwari, spokeswoman for the Ministry of State for Peace Affairs, said Sunday.

"The government has begun work to provide a list of eligible people to attend the meeting and submit this list to China," Anwari told reporters.

The Taliban have already confirmed their participation in the meeting and have been requested by the Afghan side to publish their list of participants.

Moscow has hosted several rounds of consultations on Afghan peace in past years. The recent round was attended by the US special envoy for Afghanistan, Zalmay Khalilzad, who headed the US delegation to Doha for meetings with the Qatar-based political office of the Taliban movement.

Your Thoughts and Comments

