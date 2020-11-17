UrduPoint.com
Intra-Afghan Talks Go Slow Because Of Mistrust - Deputy Defense Minister

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 17th November 2020 | 03:10 PM

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2020) The talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban radical movement are moving slowly because of the lack of trust, First Deputy Minister of Defense Shah Mahmood Miakhel told Sputnik.

"There is a lot of mistrust in it [the talks], so it takes a long time to finally  [achieve peace]," the deputy minister said.

Miakhel added that peace talks were usually more complex than war, but the Afghan settlement process, however complex, was intensifying.

The intra-Afghan peace talks began in the Qatari capital of Doha on September 12. They became possible after the Taliban reached a landmark deal with the US in February.

