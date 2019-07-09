Intra-Afghan Talks in Doha Important Step Toward Peace - EU Diplomatic Service

(@FahadShabbir)

The intra-Afghan peace talks in the Qatari capital city of Doha were an important step toward peace that the people of Afghanistan deserve, EU Spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Maja Kocijancic said in a statement on Tuesday

A two-day meeting, brokered by Germany and Qatar and aimed at ending the 18-year-long conflict in Afghanistan, wrapped up in Doha on Monday. The meeting was attended by Afghan politicians, civil society activists as well as the Taliban representatives.

"The intra-Afghan Dialogue that concluded yesterday in Doha, Qatar, marks an important step towards achieving the peace the people of Afghanistan deserve and have long demanded," the statement says.

The European Union will continue to support Afghan peace process politically and financially, the spokesperson added.

"To this aim, the EU is working with the Afghan Government and all other interlocutors to ensure that peace negotiations are inclusive and respectful of the wish of Afghans to live in a peaceful, secure and prosperous country, where rights are upheld and vulnerable groups protected," Kocijancic said.

The Afghan minister of state for peace affairs and head of the presidential administration, Salam Rahimi, also welcomed the talks as a right step toward resolving the conflict.

"The conference of the inter-Afghan dialogue in Doha is a big step in the right direction to peace ... The agreements reached during the conference strengthen hope for peace and respect for the rights of citizens," Rahimi said in a statement.

Rahimi highly praised the efforts of all participants of the talks, adding that the parties still have a long way to go to achieve peace in the country, and called for a realistic look at the pace of progress.

The joint declaration of the intra-Afghan meeting stated that efforts for de-escalation of the conflict should be made to prevent civilian casualties, and also to ensure security of hospitals, educational and religious institutions. It took the parties six hours more than originally planned to agree on a final statement, which, at the insistence of the Taliban representatives, highlighted the Islamic nature of the Afghan state and its legal system.