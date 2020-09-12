Intra-Afghan Talks in Doha May Last Several Weeks - Taliban Political Office

The first round of the intra-Afghan peace negotiations, which started in Qatar's Doha on Saturday, may last for several weeks, Abdul Salam Hanafi, a member of the Taliban movement's political office, told reporters

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2020) The first round of the intra-Afghan peace negotiations, which started in Qatar's Doha on Saturday, may last for several weeks, Abdul Salam Hanafi, a member of the Taliban movement's political office, told reporters.

"Now meetings behind closed doors are underway. The agenda of the talks is not yet clear. The talks may last for several weeks, everything will depend on the progress," Hanafi said in Doha on the sidelines of the ongoing peace talks.

In a separate comment, the senior Taliban member told Sputnik that the movement's delegation has not yet met with representatives of the Afghan government face-to-face.

The Afghan government and the Taliban have launched peace talks in the Qatari capital on Saturday following the conclusion of a prisoner exchange process, which was agreed when the insurgent group and the United States signed a peace deal in February. A number of nations and multilateral organizations, including NATO, the United Nations and the European Union, have supported the negotiations and called on both sides to end violence.