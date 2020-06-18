Intra-Afghan Talks Scheduled to Begin in Qatar Within 2 Week - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2020) The first talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban are set to begin in Qatar in less than two weeks, a news channel in Kabul cited its sources as saying on Thursday.

A Foreign Ministry spokesman, Gran Hewad, said the government had made all technical preparations for the negotiations, according to Afghan 1TV broadcaster.

Intra-Afghan talks were to start in early March under a peace deal that the United States signed with the militants in February, in the absence of the government in Kabul.

The US special envoy to the Central Asian nation, Zalmay Khalilzad, said last week that the sides were closer to the talks than ever before, after both sides released prisoners as part of a confidence-building exercise.