Intra-Afghan Talks Should Begin As Soon As Possible - UN Secretary-General Envoy

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 10th September 2019 | 08:00 PM

Intra-Afghan Talks Should Begin as Soon as Possible - UN Secretary-General Envoy

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2019) The government of Afghanistan and the Taliban should start peace negotiations as soon as possible, Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General Tadamichi Yamamoto said on Tuesday.

"It is imperative that direct talks between the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan and the Taliban commence as soon as possible," Yamamoto said at a UN Security Council meeting.

Yamamoto pointed out that only inclusive and direct talks between all parts of Afghan society can resolve the conflict.

