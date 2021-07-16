UrduPoint.com
Intra-Afghan Talks Should Not Involve Third Parties - Ex-Prime Minister

Muhammad Irfan 49 seconds ago Fri 16th July 2021 | 01:10 PM

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2021) The Afghan peace talks should not involve any third parties, and the participation of the United States in the upcoming meeting in Doha will be "destructive," Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, a former Afghan prime minister and the leader of the Party of islam (Hezb-e Islami Gulbuddin, HIG), told Sputnik.

"We need to hold the inter-Afghan negotiations without the mediation of a third party. One of the reasons for the collapse of the Doha meetings was the mediation of those who were involved in the war the United States. Americans are the main party of the hostilities in Afghanistan, and even after their decision to withdraw troops from Afghanistan, the negotiations are still going on with their mediation," Hekmatyar said.

According to the HIG leader, it does not matter where the talks take place, in Doha or elsewhere, what is important is that they are in an intra-Afghan format without external participants.

"I think the current negotiations are ineffective, because, on the one hand, we have influential political leaders of Afghanistan, and on the other the leadership of the Taliban movement [designated terrorist and banned in Russia].

That is, one leadership communicates with another leadership. If other political leaders would gather here, including the current and former presidents, and create an inclusive delegation that could represent the whole society, then such negotiations could produce results," Hekmatyar said.

He stressed that the talks are failing in the current format because the Kabul delegation in Doha does not have the authority and cannot achieve the results that would be acceptable to all.

In recent weeks, clashes intensified between the Afghan government forces and the Taliban, who have stepped up offensive as the withdrawal of foreign troops from the country is nearing its end.

The troop pull-out was one of the points agreed to between the Taliban and the United States in Doha in February of last year. Another one was for the Islamist movement to expunge violence and cooperation with terrorists and engage in peace talks with the Afghan government.

