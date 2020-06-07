UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Intra-Afghan Talks To Be Held In Qatar's Doha - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 27 seconds ago Sun 07th June 2020 | 09:30 PM

Intra-Afghan Talks to Be Held in Qatar's Doha - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2020) The negotiations between the Taliban and the Afghan government will be held in Qatar's Doha, the TOLO news agency reported on Sunday, citing sources close to the militant group.

According to TOLO, the exact date of the meeting is not yet revealed, but the government has agreed to release 5,000 Taliban prisoners, as envisioned by the US-Taliban peace deal, beforehand.

To date, the authorities have released over 2,700 prisoners, while the militant group has released 458 government prisoners. According to the US-Taliban deal, the group is supposed to release 1,000 government prisoners before the intra-Afghan talks could start.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Qatar Doha Sunday Government

Recent Stories

UAE stocks secure massive gains of AED16.4 bn as t ..

40 seconds ago

Pakistan approves $7.2 billion railway project lin ..

16 minutes ago

Sharjah Consultative Council completes ‘We’ll ..

1 hour ago

RTA obtains European transportation authority&#039 ..

2 hours ago

Winners of HIPA’s ninth photo competition announ ..

2 hours ago

178 DEWA Academy students continue remote learning ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.