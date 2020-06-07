MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2020) The negotiations between the Taliban and the Afghan government will be held in Qatar's Doha, the TOLO news agency reported on Sunday, citing sources close to the militant group.

According to TOLO, the exact date of the meeting is not yet revealed, but the government has agreed to release 5,000 Taliban prisoners, as envisioned by the US-Taliban peace deal, beforehand.

To date, the authorities have released over 2,700 prisoners, while the militant group has released 458 government prisoners. According to the US-Taliban deal, the group is supposed to release 1,000 government prisoners before the intra-Afghan talks could start.