Intra-Afghan Talks to Begin in Qatar on Saturday - Sources

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2020) The Afghan government and the Taliban have agreed to begin the longed-for peace negotiation in the Qatari capital of Doha on September 12, sources in the presidential administration of Afghanistan told Sputnik on Thursday.

The delegation of the Afghan government led by Acting Foreign Minister Mohammed Haneef Atmar is expected to depart to Qatar on Friday, according to the sources. Two of the initially-designated delegation members, Ghairat Bahir and Fatima Gilani, are not going to be present at the talks due to foreign assignment for the former and health issues for the latter.

The head of the Afghan High Council for National Reconciliation, Abdullah Abdullah, is also scheduled to depart for Qatar on Friday.

The talks will be preceded by an opening ceremony where Abdullah is expected to deliver a keynote address. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will also address the opening ceremony.

On the second day, the Afghan government and the Taliban are expected to set the agenda of the talks, laying out their vision of the future peace architecture.

No foreign facilitators will intervene in setting the agenda, according to the sources.

The negotiation itself will begin immediately after. It will be focused, among other things, on the ceasefire with the outlook to make it permanent following almost two decades of war and insurgency in Afghanistan.

The talks are also going to address the issue of those Taliban prisoners whose release, as part of the US-negotiated pact between the radical group and Kabul, triggered controversies. This includes the prisoners whose release was objected by third countries, such as France demanding that the insurgents responsible for the killing of French nationals be kept behind bars. The decision on six of such cases will be taken in Qatar, according to the sources.

Among the known sideline events are Abdullah's bilateral talks with Deputy Political Director of the Taliban Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar and US Special Representative for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad.