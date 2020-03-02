Intra-Afghan Talks Will Be Difficult, Pompeo Says, US to Work on Confidence-Building

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2020) The intra-Afghan negotiations that are expected in the coming days, following the US peace deal with the Taliban signed on Saturday, will not be easy and straightforward, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said.

"That has not happened before. It's going to be rocky and bumpy. No one - no one - is under any false illusion that this won't be a difficult conversation. But that conversation for the first time in almost two decades will be among the Afghan people, and that's the appropriate place for that conversation to take place," Pompeo said on "Face the Nation" on CBS on Sunday.

Pompeo attended the signing of the peace deal on Saturday in Doha, Qatar.

"It [the deal] says that we will work with all relevant parties to build on confidence, to create confidence-building measures amongst all of the parties - the Afghan Government, non-Taliban and others in the Afghan - we want this to be an inclusive process," Pompeo said on CBS, adding that "no one is under any illusion that this will be straightforward."

Under the new US-Taliban deal, intra-Afghan negotiations are expected to start on March 10. By that date, up to 5,000 Taliban prisoners should be released in exchange for 1,000 imprisoned Afghan security forces. All troops must be withdrawn from the country within 14 months.