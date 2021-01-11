GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2021) The newly-created advisory committee of the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum will convene in Geneva from Wednesday to Saturday in a bid to promote a consensus on a new unified executive authority, according to the schedule on the United Nations' website.

The UN-backed Libyan Political Dialogue Forum, launched in Tunisia in November, set up an 18-strong advisory committee in early January. The body is meant to help the conflicting sides to select an interim cabinet, which will oversee the December 2021 elections.

"In Geneva, the 18 members of the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum's new Advisory Committee will meet at the Palais des Nations from 13-16 January.

The Committee's main mission is to discuss outstanding issues related to the selection of a unified executive and to put forward concrete and practical recommendations upon which the plenary shall decide," the schedule read.

Libya has been divided between two opposing governments since the overthrow and assassination of the country's long-time leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, with the Tripoli-based government and the Libyan National Army controlling the country's west and east, respectively.