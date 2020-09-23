Intra-Libyan Talks in Geneva Expected on October 15 - Reports

Intra-Libya peace talks in Geneva are scheduled for October 15 and will include about 80 Libyans, al-Arabiya broadcaster reported Wednesday, citing sources

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2020) Intra-Libya peace talks in Geneva are scheduled for October 15 and will include about 80 Libyans, al-Arabiya broadcaster reported Wednesday, citing sources.

Participants will reportedly include 13 members of the east-based parliament and other representatives of Libyan society.

The two main items on the agenda will be the formation of a new presidential council and an independent government.