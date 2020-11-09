Intra-Libyan Talks Remain Susceptible to External Influence - Moroccan Foreign Minister

The intra-Libyan talks that were held in Morocco's Bouznika over the last two months have set a positive trend for the settlement of the long-standing internal crisis, but the dynamics of the negotiation remains fragile due to external interference, Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita told Sputnik

RABAT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2020) The intra-Libyan talks that were held in Morocco's Bouznika over the last two months have set a positive trend for the settlement of the long-standing internal crisis, but the dynamics of the negotiation remains fragile due to external interference, Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita told Sputnik.

"Aguila Saleh, [the chairman of the east-based Libyan parliament,] affirmed that Bouznika has become an impetus that paved a way for positive dynamics in several directions. We welcome this, but such a trend, while positive, remains fragile due to foreign interference," Bourita said in a self-assessment of the prospects for a peaceful settlement in the North African country.

Before the signing of the 2015 Skhirat Agreement on a political settlement in Libya, there were attempts over the several years to suggest that there was no alternative to a military solution to the conflict and that the Libyans were not able to resolve the issue via negotiations, the minister added, noting that, however, thanks to the stance of King Mohammed VI, Morocco has not shared such a position.

"As of now, the current dynamics has proved the opposite, which prompts us to firmly move forward toward the resolution of the crisis," Bourita added.

The first round of talks between the two Libyan delegations - the western-based High Council of State and the eastern authorities - took place September 6-10, and the second - in early October. The talks, which were held under the auspices of Morocco's foreign ministry, have ended with a number of agreements on the tools and criteria for selecting members to fill high-ranking positions.

According to Bourita, the meetings have shown the capability of the Libyans to resolve their internal disputes by themselves.