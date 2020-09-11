UrduPoint.com
Intra-Libyan Talks Result In Agreement On Government Jobs - Statement

Fri 11th September 2020 | 02:10 AM

MARRAKESH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2020) Participants of the intra-Libyan talks in Morocco on Thursday announced reaching a comprehensive agreement on allotment of government offices, according to the final statement.

The talks between the delegations of the Libyan Government of National Accord's (GNA) High Council of State and the eastern-based parliament began on Sunday in the Moroccan coastal city of Bouznika. Senussi Haleeq, the deputy chairman of the Supreme Council of Libyan Sheikhs and Elders, has told Sputnik that the talks are about assigning a number of positions to each of the three historic Libyan regions ” Cyrenaica, Fezzan, and Tripolitania.

"The negotiations between the Libyan delegations resulted in a comprehensive agreement on government positions," the statement reads.

The delegations also agreed to meet again in late September.

After the ouster and assassination of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, Libya was engulfed in a brutal civil war. Today, Libya remains divided between two centers of power ” an elected parliament in the country's east, supported by the Libyan National Army (LNA), led by Marshal Khalifa Haftar, and the UN-backed GNA in the west, headed by Fayez Sarraj. LNA is supported by Egypt and the UAE, while the GNA is backed by Turkey and Qatar.

