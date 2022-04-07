UrduPoint.com

Intra-Yemeni Talks To Continue Until Late May - UN Special Envoy

Sumaira FH Published April 07, 2022 | 01:20 AM

Intra-Yemeni Talks to Continue Until Late May - UN Special Envoy

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2022) Intra-Yemeni consultations will continue until the end of May in the hope that the parties to the conflict can reach a political settlement and end hostilities, UN Special Envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg said on Wednesday.

According to Maghreb Arab Press, Grundberg told reporters via video that the two-month truce between the parties, which had come into force on Saturday, provided a rare opportunity to make progress towards a political settlement in the long-time and brutal war. The envoy stressed that the truce became the first in the country in six years.

Despite the fact that a ceasefire regime is rarely respected in Yemen unless supported by progress on the political track, this time there has been a significant decrease in violence, Grundberg noted. At the same time, he warned that the truce is under threat, especially given recent reports of violations in Marib governorate.

In this regard, Grundberg urged the parties to engage constructively in the dialogue without setting preconditions.

On Friday, the UN special envoy said that the sides to the conflict reached an agreement on a two-month truce starting April 2, with the possibility of further extension. The parties agreed to stop all offensive military operations inside and outside Yemen, to let ships carrying oil products enter the Al Hudaydah port in the Red Sea and to allow commercial flights to and from the Sanaa airport to predetermined sites in the region. The parties also pledged to consider the possibility of opening roads in Taiz and other governorates. The truce was timed to coincide with the start of inter-Yemeni talks in Riyadh.

Yemen has been engulfed in an armed conflict between the government forces, led by President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi, and the Houthi rebels. Since March 2015, the Saudi-led Arab alliance, working in cooperation with Hadi's forces, has been conducting air, land and sea operations against the Houthis. The conflict has created arguably the biggest humanitarian crisis in the world.

Related Topics

World United Nations Yemen Riyadh Oil Progress Same Alliance Marib Al Hudaydah Sanaa March April May 2015 All From Government Agreement Arab Airport

Recent Stories

Roscosmos to Prioritize Military Satellites Launch ..

Roscosmos to Prioritize Military Satellites Launches - Director

44 minutes ago
 Kiev Preparing Provocation With Chlorine in Kharki ..

Kiev Preparing Provocation With Chlorine in Kharkiv Region - Russian Defense Min ..

44 minutes ago
 Russia Expects Helsinki to Decide Swiftly on Retur ..

Russia Expects Helsinki to Decide Swiftly on Return of Artworks - Foreign Minist ..

44 minutes ago
 US Has Sent 100 Switchblade Tank-Killer Drones to ..

US Has Sent 100 Switchblade Tank-Killer Drones to Ukraine - Pentagon

44 minutes ago
 US Crude, Diesel Stocks Up Last Week Amid Signs of ..

US Crude, Diesel Stocks Up Last Week Amid Signs of Demand Destruction in Oil - E ..

44 minutes ago
 Ejaz Chaudhry terms dissident members of PTI as di ..

Ejaz Chaudhry terms dissident members of PTI as dishonest

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.