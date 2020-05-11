Introducing COVID-19 Tests for Foreigners Entering Switzerland to Be Pointless- Ambassador

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2020) Introducing obligatory coronavirus testing for tourists entering Switzerland would be pointless, and such a measure will definitely not be introduced, Swiss Ambassador to Moscow Yves Rossier told Sputnik.

"COVID-19 tests do not make sense.

You can be tested today and catch COVID-19 tomorrow, if you do a test you need to wait for the results, so it is not a way to make selection of tourists at the entrance of the country. That will definitely not be the case," the ambassador said.

Rossier added that, as in many other countries, Swiss tourism was suffering dramatic decline due to the pandemic, noting that the decision on opening borders was yet to be made by the Swiss authorities.

Switzerland has so far confirmed 30,305 COVID-19 cases and 1,538 related deaths. Over 26,000 patients have recovered.