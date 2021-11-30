Introducing Mechanism For Expelling NATO Members Not Envisioned - Stoltenberg
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2021) NATO is not planning to introduce a mechanism for expelling members in its founding treaty, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday.
"NATO doesn't have any mechanism to expel members and I will not recommend that to be introduced in our founding treaty and I don't think that this will promote our values," Stoltenberg said during his keynote speech at the NATO's outlook towards 2030 and beyond session.