Introduction Of 5G Technologies Important Issue For Russia - Foreign Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sun 23rd August 2020 | 06:00 PM

Introduction of 5G Technologies Important Issue for Russia - Foreign Minister

SOLNECHNOGORSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2020) The introduction of 5G technologies is an important topic for Russia, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a youth forum in the Moscow region on Sunday, adding that the current issue is to allocate specific frequencies.

"The question to be resolved is about specific frequencies, which need to be allocated for 5G.

The question is can the military, who have been working at these frequencies for a long time, find some way out so that they can either make room or find another echelon," Lavrov said.

"But 5G is a very important topic for us, as well as for the whole world. [Russian] President [Vladimir Putin] has repeatedly said that if we lag behind in the development of the latest technologies, be it 5G or artificial intelligence, it will be bad for the country," Lavrov added.

