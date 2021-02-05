UrduPoint.com
Intruder Enters Facility Housing US President's Air Force One Plane

Fri 05th February 2021 | 05:33 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2021) An unknown intruder gained access to the Joint Base Andrews military facility in Maryland where Air Force One, the aircraft that carries the US president, is located, and the US Air Force launched an investigation into the incident, the facility's spokesperson told the ABC broadcaster.

"An unauthorized individual gained access to Joint Base Andrews. The incident is under investigation," the spokesperson told the outlet late on Thursday.

It remains unclear when the intruder entered the facility or if they managed to reach the aircraft located there.

President Joe Biden is expected to depart via Air Force One to Delaware on Friday, according to his schedule.

More Stories From World

