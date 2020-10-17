UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Intuitive Machines Company Wins Order To Search For Ice At Moon's South Pole - NASA

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 17th October 2020 | 03:10 AM

Intuitive Machines Company Wins Order to Search For Ice at Moon's South Pole - NASA

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2020) A Texas high tech company has won a $47-million contract to search for frozen water resources at the South Pole of the Moon, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) said in a press release.

"NASA has awarded Intuitive Machines of Houston approximately $47 million to deliver a drill combined with a mass spectrometer to the Moon by December 2022 under the agency's Commercial Lunar Payload Services initiative," the release said on Friday.

The delivery of the Polar Resources Ice Mining Experiment (PRIME-1) will help NASA search for ice at the Moon's South Pole and for the first time extract ice from below the lunar surface, the release explained.

"The information we'll gain from PRIME-1 and other science instruments and technology demonstrations we're sending to the lunar surface will inform our Artemis missions with astronauts and help us better understand how we can build a sustainable lunar presence," NASA Associate Administrator for Science Thomas Zurbuchen said in the release.

PRIME-1 will land on the Moon and drill up to three feet (about one meter) below the surface, then measure with a mass spectrometer how much ice in the sample is lost to sublimation as the ice turns from a solid to a vapor in the vacuum of the lunar environment, according to NASA.

Related Topics

Technology Water Company Houston December From Million

Recent Stories

PPP vote bank broken in Punjab: claims Ali M Khan

3 hours ago

SBP Governor launches digitization of FX regulator ..

3 hours ago

PPP vote bank broken in Punjab: claims Ali M Khan

3 hours ago

Shutter down in Hyderabad to protest murder of Mau ..

3 hours ago

Citizen forum calls for powerful, autonomous city ..

3 hours ago

Imran Khan standing against status quo: Shibli

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.