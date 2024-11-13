Invest In Sharjah : Announcement Of Roundtable Conference For Investors From Pakistan
Ijaz Ahmad Published November 13, 2024 | 12:55 PM
Sharjah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13 November, 2024) :
Pakistan Business Council Sharjah has announced roundtable conference “Invest in Sharjah” for investors from Pakistan.
The office bearers of Pakistan Business Council Sharjah, United Arab Emirates, formally announced their new office bearers in a press conference and also briefed the media about their future course of action.
In the new positions, Dr. SM Tahir will be the Chairman, Syed Saleem Akhtar will be the First Vice Chairman, Aamir Hassan the Second Vice Chairman and Salman Wasal Muhammad will be the Secretary General, while Director Advisory board Khalid Hussain Chaudhry, Director Membership Haji Muhammad Yasin, Director Media Committee Khawar Hussain, Director Finance Muhammad Farooq, Mian Umar Ibrahim Director Event Committee, Director Coordination Committee Safdar Rashid, Director Women Wing Farzana Mansoor, Zaheer Ahmed were also assigned new responsibilities as Director Event Committee.
The newly elected office bearers announced that prominent business personalities of the United Arab Emirates will be invited in the Pakistan Business Council Sharjah and a membership campaign will be launched in this regard.
While answering the questions of the journalists, officials of the Council said that we will promote bilateral investment being the bridge between the Pakistani Business Community and the United Arab Emirates.
It was revealed in the press conference that on November 21, the Pakistan Business Council Sharjah in collaboration with Invest in Sharjah will invite 100 major investors from Pakistan, in which members of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce, Invest in Sharjah and the Pakistan Business Council will brief the businessmen about safe investment in the United Arab Emirates.
The Council’s Officials said that apart from business benefits, the core objective of establishing the Pakistan Business Council Sharjah is to provide an immediate and timely solution to the problems of the Pakistani business community in Sharjah.
Recent Stories
Israeli PM threatens to attack Iran’s oil installations
Wives should not object as Islam permits four marriages: Hira Soomro
Schools closed, classes shifted to online in Punjab’s five more divisions amid ..
Security tightened around Karachi airport amid threat concerns
Lahore, Dehli top list of world’s most polluted cities amid heavy smog
Adiala jail new superintendent appointed to pressurize Imran Khan: Marwat
Earthquake of 5.3 magnitude hits Islamabad, Peshawar
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 November 2024
Trump tariff worries trip up stocks rally, dollar climbs
Boeing expects post-strike output recovery to take several weeks
NIAB observes National Field Day on High-Value Oil-seed Crops and Food Safety
More Stories From World
-
Israeli PM threatens to attack Iran’s oil installations6 minutes ago
-
Radio Erena: Eritrea's voice of hope under threat12 minutes ago
-
New push for EU-South America trade deal despite French fury31 minutes ago
-
Elon Musk: rocket man takes aim at Washington31 minutes ago
-
Airlines around Asia ground Bali flights after volcano erupts31 minutes ago
-
Top Africa orchestra began with brake cables for strings31 minutes ago
-
Countrywide air alert in Ukraine as presidency warns of missile attack on Kyiv32 minutes ago
-
Blinken in emergency Brussels trip on Ukraine after Trump win32 minutes ago
-
France's bullfighters see red over bill to ban under-16s42 minutes ago
-
Pete Hegseth: Fox News co-host nominated to lead Pentagon52 minutes ago
-
France, Italy and Portugal target Nations League quarters1 hour ago
-
UK writer Samantha Harvey wins 2024 Booker with space novel1 hour ago