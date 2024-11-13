Invest in Sharjah : Announcement of Roundtable Conference for Investors From Pakistan

Sharjah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13 November, 2024) :

Pakistan Business Council Sharjah has announced roundtable conference “Invest in Sharjah” for investors from Pakistan.

The office bearers of Pakistan Business Council Sharjah, United Arab Emirates, formally announced their new office bearers in a press conference and also briefed the media about their future course of action.

In the new positions, Dr. SM Tahir will be the Chairman, Syed Saleem Akhtar will be the First Vice Chairman, Aamir Hassan the Second Vice Chairman and Salman Wasal Muhammad will be the Secretary General, while Director Advisory board Khalid Hussain Chaudhry, Director Membership Haji Muhammad Yasin, Director Media Committee Khawar Hussain, Director Finance Muhammad Farooq, Mian Umar Ibrahim Director Event Committee, Director Coordination Committee Safdar Rashid, Director Women Wing Farzana Mansoor, Zaheer Ahmed were also assigned new responsibilities as Director Event Committee.

The newly elected office bearers announced that prominent business personalities of the United Arab Emirates will be invited in the Pakistan Business Council Sharjah and a membership campaign will be launched in this regard.

While answering the questions of the journalists, officials of the Council said that we will promote bilateral investment being the bridge between the Pakistani Business Community and the United Arab Emirates.

It was revealed in the press conference that on November 21, the Pakistan Business Council Sharjah in collaboration with Invest in Sharjah will invite 100 major investors from Pakistan, in which members of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce, Invest in Sharjah and the Pakistan Business Council will brief the businessmen about safe investment in the United Arab Emirates.

The Council’s Officials said that apart from business benefits, the core objective of establishing the Pakistan Business Council Sharjah is to provide an immediate and timely solution to the problems of the Pakistani business community in Sharjah.