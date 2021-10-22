UrduPoint.com

Investigation Confirms No Fraud In Bolivian 2019 Presidential Election - Foreign Minister

Faizan Hashmi 53 seconds ago Fri 22nd October 2021 | 06:42 PM

Investigation Confirms No Fraud in Bolivian 2019 Presidential Election - Foreign Minister

An official investigation showed that there was no fraud in the 2019 presidential election in Bolivia, as was claimed by an August report of the Organization of American States (OAS), the country's Foreign Minister Rogelio Mayta said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2021) An official investigation showed that there was no fraud in the 2019 presidential election in Bolivia, as was claimed by an August report of the Organization of American States (OAS), the country's Foreign Minister Rogelio Mayta said on Friday.

In early August, the OAS Secretariat for Strengthening of Democracy published a report in which it reviewed the official audit of the 2019 electoral process in Bolivia. In the report, the OAS claimed that the identified server failures were not an accident, as assumed by the auditors, but a "manipulation of technological infrastructure and part of a network of lies, with the help of which they tried to deceive the OAS team and the entire population of Bolivia."

"Regarding the OAS report, which referred to alleged electoral fraud, a process has been initiated. This investigation is now in its final stages. It has been confirmed that the fraud did not exist," Mayta said at joint press conference after the meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

In November 2019, Evo Morales resigned as president and left Bolivia under pressure from the military, after the Bolivian opposition, led by Carlos Mesa, claimed that there had been mass violations during the October 2019 vote. The OAS was observing the presidential elections and found several irregularities. The report of the organization strengthened the influence of the opposition and contributed to the resignation of Morales.

Power in the country was assumed by former opposition vice-speaker of the senate, Jeanine Anez. Morales called the events a coup. Anez arranged for a new presidential vote, which took place on October 18, 2020. The election was won by Luis Arce from Morales' Movement for Socialism party (MAS).

In March 2021, the police arrested Anez on suspicion of terrorism, incitement to rebellion, and conspiracy in the alleged coup. She has been in jail since then.

Related Topics

Election Accident Senate Police Russia Democracy Vote Jail Mesa Bolivia March August October November 2019 2020 From Opposition

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed tours country pavilions at Expo ..

Abdullah bin Zayed tours country pavilions at Expo 2020 Dubai

13 minutes ago
 AED51,000 fine, 12 traffic points for jumping red ..

AED51,000 fine, 12 traffic points for jumping red lights in Abu Dhabi

13 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2021: Namibia defeats Ireland by eig ..

T20 World Cup 2021: Namibia defeats Ireland by eight wickets

13 minutes ago
 Youth dies of snake bite after killing reptile

Youth dies of snake bite after killing reptile

53 seconds ago
 51 profiteers fined in Faisalabad

51 profiteers fined in Faisalabad

56 seconds ago
 748821 children to be vaccinated during anti polio ..

748821 children to be vaccinated during anti polio campaign: DC

58 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.