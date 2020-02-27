UrduPoint.com
Investigation Into Mastermind Of Nemtsov's Murder Extended Until May - Lawyer

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 27th February 2020 | 07:38 PM

Investigation Into Mastermind of Nemtsov's Murder Extended Until May - Lawyer

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2020) The investigation to find the organizers of the high-profile assassination of Russian politician Boris Nemtsov has been extended until May, Vadim Prokhorov, a lawyer representing the politician's daughter, told Sputnik on Thursday.

Nemtsov, who occupied a number of senior positions in the Russian government in the 1990s, and was an active opposition figure in the 2000s, was shot dead in downtown Moscow on February 27, 2015, while on a walk together with a friend.

"Some of the perpetrators were convicted ... the organizers and contractors have not yet been found. The investigation is periodically extended; the last time it was extended until May," Prokhorov said.

Since the launch of the probe into the case, five people were detained on suspicion of being involved in the assassination. One of the suspects, Beslan Shavanov, was killed during his detention.

Prosecutors accused Zaur Dadayev, a former officer in the Sever battalion of the security forces in the Chechen Republic, of murdering Nemtsov, while other suspects Hamzat Bakhayev, brothers Anzor and Shadid Gubashev and Tamerlan Eskerkhanov were accused of having various roles in preparing the assassination, from tracing Nemtsov's everyday routes to hiding other group members after the crime.

In 2017, all five were sentenced to various jail terms on charges of acting as a group in murdering Nemtsov.

The alleged chief organizer of the murder, Ruslan Mukhudinov, was arrested in absentia. According to the lawyer, the whereabouts of Mukhudinov, who is on the international wanted list, is currently unclear. Prokhorov recalled that Mukhudinov had worked as a driver for Ruslan Geremeev, a former officer in the Chechen security services. The lawyer argued that despite Geremeev having not been charged, there was a lot of evidence proving his involvement in the crime.

