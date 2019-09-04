UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Investigation Into Suspected Spy Whelan Complete, Case Materials Made Available - Lawyer

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 04th September 2019 | 10:44 PM

Investigation Into Suspected Spy Whelan Complete, Case Materials Made Available - Lawyer

The investigation into the case of US national Paul Whelan, who has been in Russian custody on charges of espionage since December, is now complete and the defense is currently reviewing the case materials, the defendant's lawyer, Vladimir Zherebenkov, told Sputnik on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2019) The investigation into the case of US national Paul Whelan, who has been in Russian custody on charges of espionage since December, is now complete and the defense is currently reviewing the case materials, the defendant's lawyer, Vladimir Zherebenkov, told Sputnik on Wednesday.

On May 30, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov confirmed that Whelan and his legal team would have full access to the case materials once the investigation is completed.

"The investigation is over. We have started reviewing the criminal case materials," Zherebenkov said.

Whelan will remain in custody until at least October 29.

The time his legal team will take to get familiar with the case materials will depend on the interpreter, the lawyer added.

Whelan, who holds US, UK, Canadian and Irish citizenship, was arrested in Moscow in December 2018 on charges of espionage. He has denied the accusations and insisted that he was in Russia to attend a friend's wedding. According to information provided to the court, Whelan had been visiting Russia regularly since 2007. He works as a senior manager at the BorgWarner automotive company. If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in prison.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Company Marriage Vladimir Putin Ireland United Kingdom May October December Citizenship Criminals 2018 Court

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid honours members of ‘Emirates ..

16 minutes ago

Clash Between Taliban, Afghan Security Forces Leav ..

2 minutes ago

Yemeni Government Denies Any Negotiations With Sou ..

2 minutes ago

Migrant Children Separated Under Zero-Tolerance Po ..

2 minutes ago

Trump Says He Does Not Rule Out Meeting With Iran' ..

2 minutes ago

Abe to Retain LDP Secretary-General, Policy Resear ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.