Investigation Into Suspected Spy Whelan Complete, Case Materials Made Available - Lawyer

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The investigation into the case of US national Paul Whelan, who has been in Russian custody on charges of espionage since December, is now complete and the defense is currently reviewing the case materials, the defendant's lawyer, Vladimir Zherebenkov, told Sputnik on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2019) The investigation into the case of US national Paul Whelan, who has been in Russian custody on charges of espionage since December , is now complete and the defense is currently reviewing the case materials, the defendant's lawyer, Vladimir Zherebenkov, told Sputnik on Wednesday.

On May 30, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov confirmed that Whelan and his legal team would have full access to the case materials once the investigation is completed.

"The investigation is over. We have started reviewing the criminal case materials," Zherebenkov said.

Whelan will remain in custody until at least October 29.

The time his legal team will take to get familiar with the case materials will depend on the interpreter, the lawyer added.

Whelan, who holds US, UK, Canadian and Irish citizenship, was arrested in Moscow in December 2018 on charges of espionage. He has denied the accusations and insisted that he was in Russia to attend a friend's wedding. According to information provided to the court, Whelan had been visiting Russia regularly since 2007. He works as a senior manager at the BorgWarner automotive company. If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in prison.