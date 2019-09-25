Investigation of Attack on Saudi Oil Facilities Should Be Comprehensive - Vershinin

(@imziishan)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2019) The investigation of the attack on the Saudi oil infrastructure should be objective and comprehensive, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"The investigation is now being conducted, first of all, by Saudi representatives themselves, as well as representatives of a number of countries they invited.

We believe such an investigation should be objective, comprehensive and thorough," Vershinin said.

"Until its completion, we do not consider it necessary to make any judgments or blame anyone," he said.