Investigation Of Case Of Ukrainian Sailors, Detained In Kerch Strait, Completed - Lawyer

Tue 09th July 2019 | 11:04 PM

Investigation of Case of Ukrainian Sailors, Detained in Kerch Strait, Completed - Lawyer

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2019) The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) has completed the investigation into the case of Ukrainian sailors detained in the Kerch Strait, charges in their final wording have been brought against all of them, lawyer Nikolai Polozov told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"The active stage of the investigation has been completed, final charges were brought against all 24 sailors under Part 3 of Article 322 of the Russian Criminal Code (illegal crossing of the Russian border as part of an organized group)," he said.

