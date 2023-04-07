Close
Investigation Of Nord Stream Blasts Must Be Transparent - Cavusoglu

Muhammad Irfan Published April 07, 2023 | 03:20 PM

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2023) Ankara believes that a transparent investigation of the attacks on the Nord Stream pipelines should be conducted by independent experts, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Friday.

"This is a serious attack that has exacerbated the energy crisis that has already begun. It is necessary to investigate who and why carried out the attack. The investigation should be conducted by independent experts, an open and transparent investigation is necessary ” this is Turkey's position," Cavusoglu said at a press conference after talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

