Investigation Underway After Taiwan Cargo Ship Capsizes

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 27th November 2019 | 07:14 PM

An investigation is underway after a Taiwan cargo ship sank off the coast of the Chinese mainland province of Fujian on Nov. 20, a mainland spokesperson said Wednesday

TAIWAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019 ) :An investigation is underway after a Taiwan cargo ship sank off the coast of the Chinese mainland province of Fujian on Nov. 20, a mainland spokesperson said Wednesday.

Seven of the nine missing crew members have been rescued, said Zhu Fenglian, spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office.

"We have been paying close attention to the situation," said Zhu.

The Taiwan cargo ship Changxin capsized after colliding with a Guangdong cargo ship south of Chuanshi Island in the estuary of the Minjiang River at about 9:50 p.

m. on Nov. 20, leaving six Taiwan and three Indonesian crew members aboard Changxin missing.

The provincial search and rescue center initiated an emergency response immediately and sent helicopters and rescue ships to the scene.

The body of one missing crew member was found on Nov. 22, said the spokesperson, adding another body was discovered Wednesday, and the identity is still being confirmed.

