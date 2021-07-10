UrduPoint.com
Investigation Underway To Pinpoint Mastermind Behind Moise's Assassination - Ambassador

Sat 10th July 2021 | 08:50 AM

MONTEVIDEO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2021) Haitians could be involved in the assassination of President Jovenel Moise, and an investigation is underway to find out the mastermind behind the murder as soon as possible, since other lives could be in danger, Haiti's Ambassador to Colombia, Jean Mary Exil, told Sputnik.

"Surely there are accomplices in Haiti who allowed the mercenaries to come to the country to do what they have done. Because without Haitians they would not be able to do what they did," Jean Mary Exil said on Friday, adding that the presidential guard is under investigation because none of its members were injured during the attack.

The ambassador said that criminal groups in Haiti lack the necessary resources to carry out an assassination of the country's leader, so there must be a different mastermind behind the murder.

Jean Mary Exil warned that the lives of Colombian suspects detained amid the investigation are in danger as they could be killed before they can give out any information to the law enforcement.

Haiti24 reported on Friday that Haitians had gathered at the US embassy in Port-au-Prince, asking for protection, amid fears of weakening security and a major political crisis in the country.

According to Haiti's police, a group of 26 Colombians and two Americans shot President Moise in his home on Wednesday. The National Police said earlier on Friday that 17 Colombians and two Americans of Haitian descent suspected of participating in the assassination had been detained. In a later update, police said that another suspect, identified as Mendivelso Jaimes Gersain, a Colombian national, was also detained.

Haiti has asked the US and the United Nations to send troops to help protect key infrastructure in the country and ensure security following the assassination.

