Investigative Committee Confirms 3rd Death In Gas Explosion Near Russia's Yelets

Investigative Committee Confirms 3rd Death in Gas Explosion Near Russia's Yelets

VORONEZH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2021) Rescuers are recovering a body of a senior citizen from the rubble as a result of a gas explosion in a residential house near the Russian city of Yelets, which marked the third death in the incident, a representative of the Lipetsk Region investigative committee told Sputnik on Saturday.

"The victim was found. This is a man born in 1935. [His body] is being removed from the rubble," the representative said.

