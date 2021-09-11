(@ChaudhryMAli88)

VORONEZH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2021) Rescuers are recovering a body of a senior citizen from the rubble as a result of a gas explosion in a residential house near the Russian city of Yelets, which marked the third death in the incident, a representative of the Lipetsk Region investigative committee told Sputnik on Saturday.

"The victim was found. This is a man born in 1935. [His body] is being removed from the rubble," the representative said.