Investigative Committee of Belarus Opens Criminal Case Over Attack on Embassy in London

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 21st December 2021 | 12:49 PM
MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2021) The Investigative Committee of Belarus announced on Tuesday that it had opened a criminal case in connection with the attack on its diplomatic mission in London.
"The main investigation department of the central office of the Investigative Committee has initiated a criminal case on this fact under the first part of Article 366 on violence against an official performing official duties .
.. the investigation underway," the authority said in a statement.
The incident took place on Sunday and left one diplomat seriously injured. After the arrival of law enforcement agencies, the radicals attempted to escape from the scene. However, a number of the attackers were detained by the London diplomatic police. The UK charge d'affaires in Minsk was summoned over the attack.