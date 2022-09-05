UrduPoint.com

Investigative Journalist Jeff German Found Dead In Las Vegas - Reports

Sumaira FH Published September 05, 2022 | 09:20 AM

Investigative Journalist Jeff German Found Dead in Las Vegas - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2022) A Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative reporter was found dead outside his home in Las Vegas, the newspaper says.

"Jeff German, one of Nevada's most accomplished and trusted journalists, was found dead with stab wounds outside his home Saturday morning," The Las Vegas Review-Journal said.

Las Vegas police told the newspaper on Sunday that a homicide investigation was underway.

German, 69, who joined the Las Vegas Review-Journal team in 2010, after working at the Las Vegas Sun, was found dead, with stab wounds, near his home in Las Vegas on Saturday morning. He had not communicated any concerns about his personal safety, according to the newspaper.

Police said they believed the journalist was in an altercation with another person on Friday that led to him being stabbed.

The stabbing was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public, according to Las Vegas police.

Related Topics

Dead Police German Las Vegas Sunday

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 September 2022

21 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 5th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 5th September 2022

26 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 September 2022

1 day ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 4th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 4th September 2022

1 day ago
 Huge Wildfire Scorches Tens of Thousands of Acres ..

Huge Wildfire Scorches Tens of Thousands of Acres in Kazakhstan

1 day ago
 Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update

Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update

1 day ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.