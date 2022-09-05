Investigative Journalist Jeff German Found Dead in Las Vegas - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2022) A Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative reporter was found dead outside his home in Las Vegas, the newspaper says.

"Jeff German, one of Nevada's most accomplished and trusted journalists, was found dead with stab wounds outside his home Saturday morning," The Las Vegas Review-Journal said.

Las Vegas police told the newspaper on Sunday that a homicide investigation was underway.

German, 69, who joined the Las Vegas Review-Journal team in 2010, after working at the Las Vegas Sun, was found dead, with stab wounds, near his home in Las Vegas on Saturday morning. He had not communicated any concerns about his personal safety, according to the newspaper.

Police said they believed the journalist was in an altercation with another person on Friday that led to him being stabbed.

The stabbing was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public, according to Las Vegas police.