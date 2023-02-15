Investigative Journalist Seymour Hersh Says No Chance Putin Wants to Take Over Europe

Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Seymour Hersh said on Wednesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin does not aim to take over Europe

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2023) Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Seymour Hersh said on Wednesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin does not aim to take over Europe.

"I don't think that there is any chance that Putin wants to take over Europe... he wants to have Ukraine tamed," Hersh said in an interview with Democracy Now!

Last week, Hersh published an investigative report describing in detail how US deep-water divers had planted explosives under Russia's Nord Stream gas pipelines. Hersh said he wrote the text based on insider information from a source with direct knowledge of the operational planning of the attacks. The explosives were detonated remotely on September 26, 2022, on the order of President Joe Biden, Hersh added.

On Tuesday, Hersh said in an interview that Biden decided to sabotage the pipelines out of fear that Germany could lift sanctions imposed on Russia for undertaking the special military operation in Ukraine.

The US government has repeatedly denied involvement in the blowing up of the Russian Nord Stream pipelines. The Russian government has said the United States should explain itself and called for an open investigation into the blast.

Three of the four strings of the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines were damaged in the underwater blast. Operator Nord Stream AG reported that the damage was unprecedented and it was impossible to estimate the time frame for potential repairs.