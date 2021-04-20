Investigative Measures On Case Related to Security Threat in Jordan Completed -State Media

The General Prosecutor's Office of Jordan has completed investigative measures related to the latest events that threatened the national security of the kingdom, the state-owned Petra news agency reported on Tuesday

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2021) The General Prosecutor's Office of Jordan has completed investigative measures related to the latest events that threatened the national security of the kingdom, the state-owned Petra news agency reported on Tuesday.

According to Petra, Prosecutor General of National Security Hazem al-Majali said that the prosecutor general's office has completed investigative measures. Al-Majali also said that the investigation revealed persons involved in the events that threatened the kingdom's security.

"The prosecutor general's office is working on completing the investigative work necessary to transfer the case to the State Security Court to complete all procedures within the framework of the law," al-Majali said, as quoted by Petra.

Several Jordanian high-level officials were arrested over a security breach earlier in April. Former crown prince, Hamzah bin Al-Hussein, said on April 4 that he was under house arrest, after he was told to stop actions that undermined national stability, as part of a broader security probe. Jordanian authorities said that Hamzah and two other officials had made contacts with foreign intelligence with a view to destabilizing the kingdom.