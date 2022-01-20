Investigator Sentenced for Falsifying Background Investigation Reports - US Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2022) A former employee of the Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency (DCSA) has been sentenced to three-year probation for falsifying background investigation reports of individuals seeking security clearances, the Justice Department said.

"Michelle Layton, 57, a former background investigator for the National Background Investigations Bureau, now the Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency, was sentenced today to three years of probation and ordered to pay more than $100,000 in restitution for falsifying reports of investigation she submitted as part of background investigations of individuals seeking national security clearances," the Justice Department said in a statement on Wednesday.

As part of a plea, Layton admitted to falsifying multiple reports of investigation for background investigations over the course of a year from February 2018 to February 2019, and resigned her position, the statement said.

"Layton admitted that she would submit reports in which she claimed she had interviewed a source about a background investigation subject or that she had collected records about the subject when she had not," the statement said.

The reports included Top Secret clearances and the Defense Department relied on the falsified reports to determine whether a subject was eligible for a security clearance, the statement added.