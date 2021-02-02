(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2021) Investigators have made a preliminary determination that charges against a police officer who fatally shot US air force veteran Ashli Babbitt in the Capitol Hill riot are not warranted, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources.

Babbitt, a Donald Trump supporter who had served in the military for 14 years, was shot by a police officer inside the US Capitol building while trying as part of a rioting crowd to get through a broken window leading to the Speaker's Lobby. She later died in a hospital. The officer has since been placed on leave.

According to the newspaper, no final determination has been made on the matter, and any such decision will likely require an approval from senior Justice Department leadership.

In such cases, Federal prosecutors must reportedly establish that an officer not only used excessive force but also willfully violated someone's constitutional rights, something that makes bringing charges against the policeman difficult.

Thousands of Trump supporters violently stormed the Capitol on January 6 in a bid to prevent Congress from certifying the Joe Biden election victory. The attack came after the then-president urged his supporters to protest what he claims was a stolen election. Five people died during the mayhem, including the 35-year-old female air force veteran and a police officer who succumbed to injuries suffered in the riot. Three of the deaths are said to have been caused by "medical emergencies."