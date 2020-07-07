UrduPoint.com
Investigators Ask Court To Arrest Roscosmos Adviser Safronov On Suspicion Of Treason

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 07th July 2020 | 06:00 PM

Investigators Ask Court to Arrest Roscosmos Adviser Safronov on Suspicion of Treason

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2020) The investigators asked the Lefortovo court in Moscow to arrest Ivan Safronov, an adviser to the head of the Russian space agency Roscosmos, the spokesperson for the court, Kseniya Pervovlasenko, told Sputnik.

The Federal Security Service said earlier in the day that Safronov was suspected of handing classified defense information over to a NATO special service. Roscosmos said the detention was unrelated to Safronov's work for the space agency.

The director general of Roscosmos, Dmitry Rogozin, has not been invited for questioning on this case, Roscosmos spokesman Vladimir Ustimenko told Sputnik.

"We are working as usual. Rogozin is at work," Ustimenko said.

More Stories From World

