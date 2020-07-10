UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Investigators Ask Court To Arrest Russian Far East Governor Furgal Until September 9

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 10th July 2020 | 11:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2020) The Investigative Committee is asking the court to arrest Sergey Furgal, the governor of Khabarovsk Territory in the Russian Far East, until September 9, the spokeswoman for the Basmanny Court in Moscow, Irina Morozova, said Friday.

 

Furgal was detained on Thursday as part of the probe into an organized criminal group involved in serious offenses against business people in the Khabarovsk Territory and the Amur region in 2004-2005.

"The investigators are asking for Furgal to be placed under arrest until September 9. 2020," the spokeswoman said.

More Stories From World

