Investigators Ask Court To Ban Former Russian Mayor Roizman From Online Activities

Muhammad Irfan Published August 25, 2022 | 07:11 PM

Investigators have asked a court to ban former mayor of Yekaterinburg and opposition activist Evgeniy Roizman, who was arrested on a criminal charge of discrediting the Russian armed forces, from leaving home at night, attending public events and using internet, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Thursday

Russian law enforcement officers searched Roizman's apartment, the office of his charity fund and the Nevyanskaya Icon private museum on Wednesday as part of a criminal case initiated against him under Part 1 of Article 280.3 of the Russian Criminal Code on discrediting the Russian armed forces. Roizman was detained for 48 hours.

According to a Sputnik correspondent, during a hearing at the Verkh-Isetsky District Court, investigators asked the court to prohibit Roizman from leaving his residential premises, communicating with other people without the permission of an investigator, visiting public places and events and using the internet, except for communicating with his lawyers.

Roizman said ahead of the court hearing that he did not admit his guilt, according to Sputnik correspondent.

"There are no predictions (for the hearing). No, of course (I do not admit my guilt)," Roizman told reporters.

Law enforcement officers seized computer equipment and found business cards of foreign diplomats in Roizman's apartment, including that of former head of the Security Service of Ukraine Ihor Smeshko.

According to the police, the reason for the criminal case was a video posted on the internet, the content of which discredited the Russian armed forces.

Under the Russian Criminal Code, Roizman may face imprisonment of up to three years with deprivation of the right to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for the same period, a fine of up to 300,000 rubles ($5,000) or forced labor for up to three years.

Hearing Internet Police Business Ukraine Russia Lawyers Fine Yekaterinburg Same May Criminals From Court Opposition

