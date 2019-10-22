UrduPoint.com
Investigators Ask Moscow Court To Extend Whelan's Detention Until Year End - Lawyer

Sumaira FH 50 seconds ago Tue 22nd October 2019 | 06:35 PM

Investigators Ask Moscow Court to Extend Whelan's Detention Until Year End - Lawyer

Investigators ask Moscow's Lefortovsky District Court to extend the detention of suspected US spy Paul Whelan until the end of the year, Whelan's lawyer, Vladimir Zherebenkov, told Sputnik on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2019) Investigators ask Moscow's Lefortovsky District Court to extend the detention of suspected US spy Paul Whelan until the end of the year, Whelan's lawyer, Vladimir Zherebenkov, told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"The investigators asks to extend Whelan's measure of restraint until the end of the year. The trial will be held at Lefortovsky Court on Thursday morning," Zherebenkov added.

According to the lawyer, the defense has so far studied only one-third of all the case materials.

Whelan, a former US marine who also holds UK, Canadian and Irish citizenship, has been detained in Moscow since December 2018. He used to visit Russia regularly since 2007.

Whelan has denied the espionage charges, insisting that he came to Russia to attend a friend's wedding. If convicted, he may face up to 20 years in prison.

The details related to his case have not been disclosed officially due to secrecy reasons.

