Investigators Believe Truck Driver Not Implicated in Crimean Bridge Explosion - Source

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2022) Russian investigators' preliminary findings suggest that the deceased driver of the truck that exploded on the Crimean Bridge last week possibly did not realize he was carrying explosives for staging the terrorist attack, a source told Sputnik on Thursday.

"The man who was driving the truck is not suspected of involvement in committing a terrorist attack, according to preliminary assessment of security agencies. It is probable that the driver himself did not know that he was executing a criminal order," the source said.

This past Saturday, Russia's National Antiterrorism Committee (NAC) said that a truck was blown up on the Crimean Bridge, which caused seven fuel tanks of a freight train to catch fire and two car spans to partially collapse.

Russian President Vladimir Putin condemned the bombing attack on the Crimean Bridge, describing it as a terrorist attack aimed at destroying Russian civilian infrastructure. He said that Ukraine also carried out three terrorist attacks against the Kursk nuclear power plant and attempted to damage the TurkStream gas pipeline.

Russia on Monday carried out retaliatory strikes using precision-guided weapons against Ukrainian infrastructure intended for military supplies and connectivity in response to Kiev's criminal attacks against Russian civilian infrastructure.