Investigators Believe Yacht Was Not Only Vessel Involved In Nord Stream Attack - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published April 03, 2023 | 11:21 PM

Law enforcement officials who are investigating the Nord Stream attacks believe that the Andromeda yacht was not the only vessel involved in the incident, The Washington Post reported on Monday, citing investigators who spoke on the condition of anonymity

The yacht maybe have been used as a decoy to district from the true perpetrators behind the attack, and they still remain at large, according to the newspaper.

The US and European officials still say that they are unaware for sure who is behind the Nord Stream sabotage.

At the same time, several officials share Belin's skepticism that six people aboard one yacht have carried out the attack, The Washington Post reported.

In addition, some German officials are discussing the possible role that Ukraine and Poland may have had in the incident.

"Poland had nothing to do with this (attack)," Marcin Przydacz, the Polish president's chief foreign policy adviser, said, as quoted by The Washington Post.

According to the newspaper, Investigators have not found any clear evidence of Moscow's involvement in the sabotage.

